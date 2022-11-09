CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A married couple faces charges for reportedly stealing over $3,000 worth of items from a State College Walmart, according to the charges filed.

Joshua Pennington, 35, and his wife Alison, 39, both of Lewistown, entered the store along North Atherton Street five times in September, Patton Township police wrote in the criminal complaint. The couple allegedly managed to steal a total of $3,303.47 in items.

In September, Walmart’s loss prevention reported that both Penningtons had entered the store earlier in the month and managed to take $1,241.89 in items. They said the couple did pay for three things and used a gift card, which police were able to trace back to Joshua.

During the investigation, police discovered that the Penningtons had been involved in multiple retail thefts at other Walmart locations and both have prior convictions, according to the criminal complaint.

On four other occasions throughout September, the duo took thousands of dollars worth of items. Police said that sometimes the duo hid them in a purse and even hid them in a box for a child’s booster seat.

Police noted in the complaint that in January 2019, Joshua signed a form saying that he was not allowed on Walmart property.

The duo faces felony retail theft, along with misdemeanors of conspiracy of retail theft. Joshua also faces conspiracy to trespass charges as well.

Both have been released from jail after posting their $1,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.