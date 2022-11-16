CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple called 911 after an argument resulted in a man and his girlfriend getting shotguns and threatening everyone’s life, Pennsylvania State Police report.

According to state troopers, they responded to a call at Snappy’s in Curwensville Sunday, Nov. 13, where the couple went after the alleged incident took place. The duo told police they were living in their camper on the property of 27-year-old Levi Lippert and they got into an argument with him and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Jessica Luzier.

The couple reportedly told police that the argument got physical and Lippert punched the man in the face. He then reportedly got a shotgun and put it in the couple’s faces, allegedly claiming he’d kill both of them.

By their account to police, that’s when Luzier went into the house and came out with a long barrel gun and even fired two shots while making additional threats, the criminal complaint shows.

The couple was able to get in their camper and leave, stopping at Snappy’s to call 911.

Troopers said the woman played audio from her phone and they could allegedly hear Luzier threatening to kill both of them and then herself. Luzier was also found to have a previous felony that prevents her from possessing a firearm, troopers noted.

The duo is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another, disorderly conduct and more.

Both Lippert and Luzier were placed in Clearfield County Prison, unable to post the $25,000 bail each.