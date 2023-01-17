Drugs found as a result of the manhunt into fugitive Neil Tressler. (photo via Somerset County DA’s Office)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-state search for a “major drug dealer” accused of leading police on a chase, escaping, and then stealing two different vehicles has come to an end.

Neil Tressler was arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service at a motel in Frostburg, Maryland, on Jan. 12, according to Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar. This comes nearly two months after he was wanted for a police pursuit that began in Berlin Borough.

On Nov. 29, the Somerset County Drug Task Force in conjunction with Boswell Borough and Conemaugh Township police departments attempted a traffic stop on a truck being driven by who they suspected to be Tressler. However, rather than stopping, he took off going over 80 mph down Mason Dixon Highway. Police had to end the chase at the Garrett Borough line.

As investigators continued their search for Tressler, they found his truck parked at the Go Moore Store in Davidsville on Dec. 24, Metzgar said. However, it turned out Tressler appeared to have ditched his truck and was caught on camera stealing an SUV. Police noted methamphetamine was found in Tressler’s truck.

Further into the investigation, state police and Conemaugh Township police received a report of a stolen truck from Hollsopple.

On Jan. 12, when Tressler was arrested at the Maryland motel, the stolen truck from Hollsopple was found parked outside.

Both Tressler and another occupant of the motel room were arrested and taken to Alleghany County MD Detention Center to face charges in Maryland and face extradition.

Based on the information gathered in the investigation, the Somerset County District Attorney Detectives and Task Force executed a search warrant in Berlin, Pennsylvania, where they found methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and large amounts of cash.

“I am incredibly proud of this coordinated multi-state, multi-jurisdictional mission to apprehend a wanted fugitive and bring him to justice,” Metzgar said. “This coordinated effort between many law enforcement organizations to take down a major drug dealer is how it is supposed to work.”

Sheriff Dusty Weir added that he is proud to have his office coordinate with the district attorney and several law enforcement agencies to bring this “dangerous dealer” to justice and looks forward to even more partnerships like this in the future.