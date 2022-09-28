ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are investigating a case where three rounds struck a man’s home in Ridgway Township.

The shooting occurred Sept. 10 around 4:15 a.m. along the 6000 block of Grant Road, according to state police. The unknown suspect(s) shot three rounds that hit a door, causing $500 worth of damages.

The unknown suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction after firing the shots.

LATEST FROM WTAJ:

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway at 814-776-6136.