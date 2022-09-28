ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are investigating a case where three rounds struck a man’s home in Ridgway Township.
The shooting occurred Sept. 10 around 4:15 a.m. along the 6000 block of Grant Road, according to state police. The unknown suspect(s) shot three rounds that hit a door, causing $500 worth of damages.
The unknown suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction after firing the shots.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway at 814-776-6136.