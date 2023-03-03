ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Mansion Donuts Company expanded its business and officially opened its brick-and-mortar location in Altoona.

The gourmet donut shop launched its food truck back in September. Owners Amyjo and Brian Detwiler said it’s their goal to operate both a food truck and a storefront.

Their new storefront is located at 1402 1/2 11th Ave. Folks can try one of their many donut flavors and a coffee/espresso beverage.

The shop offers over 18 gourmet flavors and eight regular-flavored donuts. Additionally, most of their donuts can be made gluten-free.

The couple started their business out of their love for donuts. They also said the opportunity to open their business was something too good not to pass off.

Since they’ve opened their doors, the community has responded well to their treats. Amyjo believes people are excited to have a new kind of treat in the area and are blessed for the support.

“I think people are excited for something new coming to Downtown Altoona, but also something unique,” Amyjo said. “The gourmet cake donuts are something this community doesn’t have right now. So it’s exciting to hear people’s reactions to our cake donuts.”

Amyjo’s favorite donuts include Lemon Blueberry, Strawberry Nutella, and Caramel Apple Pie. Brian’s favorite donuts include Uncle Tony’s and the Jalapeno Popper.

The shop only sells donuts right now. However, they do plan to have more bakery items later. Also, their shop will soon feature around eight flavors from Penn State’s Berkey Creamery.

Brian said they want to create an atmosphere where folks can come and enjoy a treat and beverage. They’re grateful to be a part of the rebuild with downtown Altoona.

“The atmosphere is fantastic here too,” Brian said. “We’re trying to create a space where people can come and enjoy themselves. Enjoy a good treat, a good coffee and free smiles.”

Hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 4:30 to 7 PM, then Saturdays from 7 to 5 PM. The store is looking to hire daytime employees so they can expand their hours.