CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Ravenwood Manor, the Mansion of Terror, is a haunted attraction located at Crossroads Blvd in Beccaria.

Friday, Sept. 30 kicks off their Halloween activities. The attraction will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday every weekend until Oct. 30 . Fridays and Saturdays the attraction is open from 7 p.m. until midnight. On Sunday it is only open until 10 p.m.

Each weekend leading up to Halloween the attraction will be open, but for the first weekend kids (12 and under) get in for free.

The tours are 20 minutes long and tickets start at $15 for adults. Or you can purchase a $25 VIP ticket. The VIP tickets offers you little to no wait time.

Standard tickets can be upgraded at any time while you’re waiting in line.

There is free parking and restrooms at the attraction. Any ticket purchased is good for any night they’re open.

Concessions will also be offered onsite by either Katie J’s or Schuman II Concessions.

According to their website and Facebook page, their least busy night is Sunday.