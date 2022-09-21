ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As summer finishes up, the City of Altoona is preparing for the fall and released a map to show residents when they can expect to see brush and leaf collections.

Residents can begin their fall clean-up as the city will start collecting on Oct. 17. Different areas of Altoona will see different days for collection between Monday and Thursday every week.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information is available on the city’s website.

Collecting will end on Nov. 17, according to the city.