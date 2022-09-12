(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ​The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum CoJWmmission (PHMC), the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Pennsylvania’s historic soldiers on the Military History Trail. At sites like Bushy Run Battlefield or Brandywine Battlefield Park, programs and exhibits bring landmark battles to life. Even in Boalsburg, the town that says they are the birthplace of Memorial Day, folks can tour the Pennsylvania Military Museum.

Check out the free historical sites and museums on the map below:

At the Somerset Historical Center, visitors can tour the 150-acre rural history museum, and learn about the life in southwestern PA from the region’s first farmers to the present day.

Places like Pennsbury Manor, Joseph Priestley House, and Daniel Boone Homestead are highlights of this trail.

The labor of iron, coal, oil and lumber workers built businesses and communities that are now legacies on the Industrial Heritage Trail. Visitors can experience the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, where more than 100 locomotives and railcars are on display, or Drake Well Museum, site of the first commercially successful oil well.

The story of Pennsylvania’s coal industry unfolds at the Anthracite Heritage Museum and lumber heritage can be discovered both indoors and out at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum. These destinations introduce the people who lent innovation and determination to these early enterprises.

Rooted in Pennsylvania’s rustic beginnings, the Rural Farm & Village Trail leads to pastoral landscapes from Colonial to recent history. Escaping into the sylvan settings is as simple as joining a tour.

Special events throughout the year at places like Ephrata Cloister, Old Economy Village and Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum recall the craft and culinary heritage of centuries past.