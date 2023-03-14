CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners meeting, they proclaimed March as Social Work Month.

Individuals from Lock Haven University attended the meeting to talk about the profession as well as give some insight into what the university’s program is doing for students.

Social Workers positively touch the lives of millions of Americans each day and in a variety of places, including schools, hospitals, the military, child welfare agencies, community centers, and in federal, state and local government.

“So we’re kind of that unsung hero in the background waiting for literally for us to be called to duty so what do we do in the community as I told you already we work across the board with children with families and our goal is to empower people our goal is to make the community a better place and to help families function,” Associate Professor of Social Work Dr. Annjane Ross said.

About 708,000 social workers today and more than 60,000 more social workers expected to enter the profession over the next decade. They are the largest group of mental health care providers in the United States, working daily to help thousands of Americans overcome mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety.

Two students mentioned how the program at the university has helped them become better mothers as well as help build experience and the necessary skills to enter the profession.

The 2023 Social Work Month theme, “Social Work Breaks Barriers” embodies how social workers help empower individuals, families, communities and our society to overcome hurdles that prevent them from achieving better well-being.

Social workers have continued to push for changes that have made our society a better place to live, including a livable wage, improved workplace safety, and social safety net programs that help ameliorate poverty, hunger, and homelessness.