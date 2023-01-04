BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Green Leaf Medical Marijuana Plant in Saxton officially laid off more than half of their employees within the past week.

The company sent a letter to the state’s Department of Labor and Industry and Saxton Mayor Alan Smith noting 73 employees would be permanently laid off by February 28th. All employees affected were notified of their layoff in a separate letter.

Smith said this is a shock to the borough because of the promising $50 million plant expansion that would’ve brought hundreds of jobs. Smith said many people who work within the plant enjoyed their jobs and what they learned.

Columbia Care, who owns Green Leaf, confirmed in a statement that this mass layoff is from a supply and demand issue.

“In order to meet the appropriate supply and demand levels of the market, it was necessary for us to reduce the workforce at our cultivation and production facility. It is never an easy decision to make as an operator, and we are grateful to all our employees who have been instrumental in bringing the medical cannabis program online and providing our patients with the best quality product. We are hopeful that with adult use on the horizon, this facility will be back up to full capacity in the future.”

Smith said he’s seen layoffs occur at multiple other plants at the Commonwealth. But he also believes higher pricing around other areas contributes to people not purchasing marijuana more often.

However, Smith believes the community and the industry will rebound.

“I would hope within the next six months we do have a remedy to the supply and demand issues,” Smith said. “As we studied economics in the past, we know this is supply and demand issue. Right now, the supply has far exceeded the demand for the medical marijuana products.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Smith plans to be in contact with company officials and lobbyists. In the company’s original letter, they stated they’ll continue employee benefits as long as their employed, through and including, February 28th.