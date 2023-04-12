CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mark you calendars! If you’re looking to do something fun this spring or summer in Clearfield County there are many options to choose from.

Residents in Clearfield County can now start making plans for some of the events coming up. At the Wednesday, April 12, Visit Clearfield County meeting a variety of events were highlighted.

Board members tell us that some of the events that are coming back this year haven’t been held in recent years. But most are annual events the community looks forward to that have been going on for years.

“That is a lot of our heritage to from the area,” Executive Director of Visit Clearfield County Susan Swales-Vitullo said. “Obviously, people grow up and they move away but they like to come back home and that’s where they can meet up with old friends and family as well. So it’s important just to bring those back it’s good for our area and a lot of our local businesses as well.”

The Wheels at the Lake Car and Bike Show will be returning to Curwensville Lake. On May 28, you can enjoy a car and motorcycle show at the lake along with vendors, a raffle and a 50/50 drawing.

The Clearfield Revitalization Corporation will be holding the Riverfront Festival. This event is a weekend-long event with a twist. There will be live music, food vendors, a beer garden, local distilleries, canoeing and kayaking events, fireworks, arts and crafts and so much more.

Below you can find a full list of events happening in Clearfield County:

Chocolate Walk (April 29th)

﻿﻿The Fawn Sensing Memorial Wild Canoe and Kayak Race (May 6th)

﻿﻿More in May Wine Festival (May 20th)

﻿﻿Wheels at the Lake Car and Bike Show (May 27th)

Drive AutoX – UMI (June 2nd – 4th)

﻿﻿Old Schoolhouse Spring Market (June 3rd)

﻿﻿Summit Autocross Week – UMI (June 7th – 13th)

﻿﻿Jeep and Music Festival (June 9th _ 10th)

UMI Muscle on the Mountain (June 15th – 17th)

﻿﻿Riverfront Festival (June 16th – 18th)

﻿﻿DuBois Community Days (June 16th – 17th

﻿﻿Osceola Mills Carnival and Parade (July 1st – 4th)

﻿﻿Philipsburg Heritage Days (July 11th – 15th)

﻿﻿Curwensville Days (July 14th – 15th)

Frenchville Picnic (July 15th)

Houtzdale Days (July 20th – 23rd)

UMI Autocross Challenge (July 20th – 22nd)

100 Mille Yard Sale (July 21st – 22nd)

Clearfield County Fair (July 30th – Aug. 5th)

King of the Mountain – UMI (Aug. 24th – 26th)

High Country Arts & Crafts Fair (Aug. 27th)

The 100-mile yard sale is also returning for another year. This is a two-day event in July that runs through Elk, Cameron, and Clearfield Counties.