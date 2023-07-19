CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Wednesday, small businesses set up their booths in Johnstown for a ceremony to celebrate the new Alleghenies Marketplace website.

Startup Alleghenies, the company behind the project, is hoping that this new website will help small businesses and entrepreneurs across Central Pa. During the event on July 19, businesses sold their unique products, including arts and crafts, clothing and food to people from across the region.

The launch reception highlighted the success of Startup Alleghenies to date and shared how the Alleghenies Marketplace e-commerce platform will provide new benefits to entrepreneurs and small businesses in the region.

During the launch, there was a celebratory market for businesses to showcase new products they’ll be offering on the website.

“It’s perfect for small businesses that maybe don’t have a website or they’ve never gone into e-commerce,” Jen Marsh, Startup Alleghenies Coach said. “This allows them to dip their toe in and go as small or as big as they want while really putting their products out to the whole world”

The company serves entrepreneurs in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties.

You can find a full list of vendors that are currently using the platform here.