HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Martin Oil Company and Martin General Stores concluded their Helping Hometown Heroes campaign and raised $117,834 for 25 local fire companies in a seven-county area.

Companies benefitting in Huntingdon County include the Alexandria, Mapleton, Orbisonia-Rockhill, Petersburg, RW&BT, Shade Gap and Three Springs volunteer fire companies.

Those in Bedford County include the Saxton, Shawnee, Six Mile Run and Southern Cove Volunteer fire companies.

The company began this fundraiser in 2021 after understanding that fire stations were unable to continue normal fundraisers through the COVID-19 shutdown. The money goes towards their day-to-day operations.

Public Relations Manager of Martin Oil, Cindy Petucci said the money they receive can go to whatever they want in the stations.

The National Volunteer Fire Council said that equipping and training one volunteer firefighter costs about $20,000 dollars.

President of the Petersburg Fire Company, Wendy Dunmire said the funding is crucial for volunteer firehouses that go towards gear, equipment and fuel.

“A lot of our fundraising goes towards operating fuel for the trucks electricity that kind of stuff so this helps buy some of the extras that we normally couldn’t have afforded to purchase,” Dunmire said.

This year, Martin General Stores raised funds by selling $1 donation cards, collecting loose change, donating a portion of deli sales, and through customer appreciation events. All money raised at each store stays in their community to directly help their local fire stations.

For more information on the Helping Hometown Heroes campaign click here.