DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The gas station located in the parking lot of the DuBois Martin’s is about to temporarily close.

The Martin’s fueling station will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 11 for a remodel. The project is scheduled to take seven weeks, with anticipated completion in late October, according to Ashley Flower, public relations manager for the Giant Company.

The remodel includes new piping, dispensers, hanging hardware, a kiosk building, containment sumps and signage featuring Martin’s new branding.