CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An out-of-state woman has been jailed after police allegedly found a slew of drugs in her backpack after responding to a call made at McDonald’s.

On Friday, Dec. 23, around 9 a.m., Johnstown police were called to help EMS with a woman who fell at a McDonald’s in the Kernville area of the city and was being uncooperative, according to charges filed. That woman was later identified as 30-year-old Wendy Grela-mpoko from Germantown, Maryland.

Police said Grela-mpoko showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, refused to take off her backpack per EMS policy and refused to positively identify herself. They then arrested her for public drunkenness and similar misconduct, though police noted she resisted and had to be pushed against the patrol car so officers could handcuff her.

In Grela-mpoko’s backpack, police reported finding a “large amount of narcotics and marijuana,” including:

Six bags of a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, crack cocaine and/or Fentanyl weighing a total of approximately 61 grams

5.5 ounces of marijuana

A small wax paper container believed to be meth weighing 0.74 grams

Police noted there were multiple other small containers and bags with more of a white powdery substance as well as other small baggies of marijuana, according to the affidavit. Investigators also reported discovering Benzocaine powder, which they said can be used as a cutting agent by drug dealers. Furthermore, they found out Grela-mpoko had multiple warrants out of Maryland.

Grela-mpoko has been charged with two felony and two misdemeanor drug charges as well as resisting arrest and public drunkenness charges. She was lodged in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of her $250,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.