STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County.

Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North Atherton Street, but no opening date was announced.

Signs that say “coming soon” on them can be found along the building that has been empty since TGI Fridays went out of business in 2020. The restaurant also made an announcement about the upcoming restaurant on its website.

“Our brand new location is continuing the Marzoni’s mission of providing ‘good food, good beer, and good times,'” the eatery said on its website in regards to the Happy valley location. The company is also looking to hire managers.

Currently, Marzoni’s has four locations in Pennsylvania. Two are in the neighboring Blair County in the two cities Altoona and Duncansville. A third spot is in Mechanicsburg and the fourth is in Selinsgrove. They have been open since 2003 and specialize in brick oven pizzas, and pasta, plus they also have a microbrewery.

No hours of operation are available yet for the Happy Valley spot. More information regarding the restaurant’s opening and to apply for openings can be found online.