STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A popular Blair County-based restaurant is opening the doors to a brand new location in Centre County.

Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. is officially open for business at 1215 N. Atherton Street, which is the former site of TGI Fridays.

After a soft opening on Sept. 7, Director of Marketing and Communications Kriss Hippo said the restaurant will be open every day starting at 11:00 a.m. She said right now, closing times are flexible.

Hippo said the restaurant is serving a similar menu to other locations: with brick oven pizzas, pasta, appetizers and sandwiches on the table. They are also serving up hand-crafted lagers and ales that are imported from their microbrewery based out of the Duncansville location.

“We are excited to come to State College,” Hippo said. “Marzoni’s is about good food, good beer and good times and what better place to bring that than Happy Valley. We’re very excited.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Hippo said the State College location is looking for people to join their team as staff members. You can find more information and job applications by visiting Marzoni’s website.