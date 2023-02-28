BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A severe fire tore its way through multiple buildings on South Juliana Street in Bedford right before midnight on Monday.

On the night of Feb. 27, firefighters were called to the scene of intense flames and heavy smoke that was billowing out of a structure. As of the time of this writing, dispatch could not confirm any injuries.

Fire tore through a structure on Juliana Street in Bedford County on Feb. 27, 2023.

While details remain limited, dispatch said the fire spread to multiple buildings.

