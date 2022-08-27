CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale man is accused of groping a woman through her car window as she was trying to back out of a driveway, state police report.

Police were called on Aug. 24 about the incident where 41-year-old Victor Taylor was reportedly identified as the culprit.

The woman told police that she was at her father’s home and was backing out of the driveway when a man, Taylor, held up a finger to try and get her to wait.

Taylor then walked up to her car window and asked “may I?” while making a grabbing motion, according to her account of the incident. She told him “no” and said that Taylor kept reaching for her breasts and she kept pushing his hands away.

She said she was unable to block one of his attempts. She told police that’s when she threatened to mace Taylor and he finally backed away and she was able to leave the driveway.

Taylor now faces multiple charges of indecent assault, according to court documents. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.