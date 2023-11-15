ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an 86 year old man from Kane and have narrowed the search area to State Games Lands 28 in Elk County, where he is believed to be.

Missing person: William Drake, 86, of Kane. Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police.

Police are requesting the public stay back from the search area, according to Trooper Vaughn Norbert. Police are utilizing search dogs and say that any additional scent could throw the dogs abilities to track the man’s scent.

He is described as being 5’11”, 160lbs with gray hair and green eyes. It is unknown what clothing he was last seen wearing but he is known to be driving a gray Ford F-150 truck with Pennsylvania registration RC-1424.

It is also believed he has a black and white English Setter dog with him.

William Drake was last seen in the area of the first block of Grandview Road, in Kane, in Wetmore Township on Nov. 14 at approximately 1 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Drake, saying he may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused and are asking anyone with information to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the PA State Police Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.