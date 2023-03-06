JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Meat Heads Market has been offering custom processing since July 2022, but they recently announced that they’ll be expanding into other areas.

The market has announced that they’ll be selling more produce, including cheese, deli meats, milk and other local items.

Most of the items that the market sells come from area farmers and local businesses. Owner Nathan Barber grew up working on a farm and raising animals and that eventually led him to buy and operate his own farm.

However, Barber and other local farmers had trouble finding a close and reliable place to process their meat, according to the website. The need for locally sourced meat was growing, but farmers aren’t legally allowed to sell to the public unless they go through a USDA-inspected facility.

The realization that there was no close facility and there was a growing group of people who wanted their food to be locally sourced led to the idea behind the market.

The market is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

They’re located at 694 Route 36 North and you can contact them by calling 814 – 936 – 2333.