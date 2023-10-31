STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A medical technician in State College is wowing his community and honoring his late grandfather with gigantic pumpkins he grew.

Alex Carr, who works in the laboratory at Mount Nittany Medical Center, grew three massive pumpkins with a combined weight of 1,800 lbs. Carr brought the supersized pumpkins to his niece and nephew’s home where he had to use large equipment with a special ring to lift and move them.

According to Mount Nittany, Carr decided to grow the pumpkins after his grandfather recently passed away. He said he wanted to make his grandfather proud.

Carr and his father started planting the pumpkins in April. He wrapped the pumpkin seeds in wet paper towels so they sprout. After that, they are transferred into a pot and then planted in the ground at the end of May.

Using lots of water, fertilizer, pruning and shade, pumpkins grow quickly and are ready to harvest by the end of September.

“I love watching how fast the pumpkins grow,” Carr said. “Sometimes you can see them put on weight overnight! During their peak growth, they can gain up to 50lbs. in one day.”

Carr added he hoped to carve and display the pumpkins. More about Carr and the pumpkins can be found on Mount Nittany Medical Center’s website.