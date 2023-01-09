BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a reception that will allow for the business community and public to have a meet-and-greet with some of the county’s elected officials.

The event will be held at the Bedford Elks Country Club on Thursday, Jan 19th, 5 -7 p.m. The professional mixer, similar to the Chamber’s Business After Hours events will feature informal networking time with legislators, including PA Senator Pat Stefano and Representative Jesse Topper.

Also invited are Congressman John Joyce, Pennsylvania’s US Senators, and county elected officials, as well as their designees. With no formal speaking program planned, the event is designed to offer plenty of interaction between government leaders and those they represent.

“One of the primary functions of the Chamber is to be a convener of leaders and influencers,”

The organization’s President-CEO, Kellie Goodman Shaffer said. “We are very pleased to kick

off a year of government affairs events with this special networking opportunity, creating

connections between business leaders and those who represent our interests in all levels of

government.”

Guests of the reception will enjoy a delicious, hearty appetizer selection, catered by Joey Del’s

2001 Catering. The evening’s offerings include a chef carving station, cheese and vegetable

display, dessert array, cash bar and more.

The cost to attend is $25 per person, and registration is required by Monday, January 16. Guests may RSVP by calling the Chamber at 814.623.2233 or register online at BedfordCountyChamber.com.