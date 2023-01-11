CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking for public feedback regarding two projects in Cambria County.

The meeting taking place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, will review proposed plans for the Route 160 (Forest Hills Drive) over Otto Run and Route 160 (Mill Road) over South Fork Little Conemaugh River Superstructure Replacement Projects. It’ll be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Michael Fire Hall located at 849 Locust Street.

Work being done for the projects include the removal of the existing bridge superstructure (barriers, sidewalk, deck, and beams). It will be replaced with a new superstructure with minimal roadway approach work.

PennDOT is seeking public feedback about the work for the projects and representatives will be on-site to answer any questions.

A detour will be in place as construction is being done.