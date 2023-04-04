CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County woman, who helped start a local roller derby team, was killed in a single-UTV crash that also left two others hurt in Clinton County, according to troopers.

It was just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, when Rachel Gaddis, 38, of Spring Mills, was thrown from and then pinned by a 2023 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 along Stewart Hill Street in Leidy Township, state police out of Lamar said in a crash report. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Gaddis also known as “Black Betty” by her State College Area Roller (SCAR) Derby teammates was a “pillar,” the team said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our best friend, teammate, coach, and president, Rachel Gaddis, or Blackout Betty as she was known in the derby community,” the post reads. “Betty was a founding member of SCAR derby in 2010, and the pillar of the league since she took over head coaching in 2016. She single handedly kept the league going during the pandemic, and lead the charge to host SCAR’s first ever tournament. Betty’s passion for derby was evident not only in her league leadership but also in the way that she made sure there was a space for everyone on the track. She was an absolute force and roller derby was her biggest passion (besides her chickens, and tubing, and rugby, and celebrating people). Her legacy is not just the league she helmed for the past decade, but the countless number of people she molded into the players they are today.”

The 38-year-old driver, also of Spring Mills, and another passenger, a 42-year-old from Clinton County, were seriously injured in the crash, troopers said. The driver traveled off the road, hit a tree before going down an embankment and then hit another tree before rolling over onto the roof of the vehicle and being thrown from it.

Gaddis was “straddling the center console” before she was thrown from the vehicle, troopers said.

It is possible that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but it is currently under investigation, the report reads.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In October, Gaddis was interviewed by WTAJ about the SCAR Derby team celebrating their 12th year by holding a competitive roller derby tournament.