BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual cornhole tournament in Duncansville will be honoring the life of a local soldier who died serving his country by raising money for military families in need.

The annual over 21 Cornhole Tournament will take place on Saturday, March 18 at the National Guard Readiness Center at 518 Municipal drive. The tournament was organized by the Spc. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation Inc. with help from Martin Garrett of Easter for Eli and local businesses.

Edmundson served during Operation Iraqi Freedom and died on May 27, 2009. The foundation created in his memory is a non-profit that supports active-duty military members, veterans and their families.

The price to participate is $20 per team and $5 for spectators. All funds raised will be used to help local military families in need.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. with the tournament set to start at 5 p.m. The event is BYOB only with non-alcoholic beverages and food available to purchase. There will also be 50/50 and small games of chance as well.

Basket donations for Easter for Eli will also be taking place during the event. More information on the tournament can be found on the Spc. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation Facebook page.