JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The community is invited to a memorial event honoring the life of local bar owner Lance Ross who was killed in February.

The “final ride” memorial event, being called the “Celebration of Lance,” will honor the life of Ross, the former owner of The Freight Station bar at 20 Matthew Street, on April 22. He was 65 years old.

Photo of Lance Ross via Brittany Wolfhope

Photo of Lance Ross via Brittany Wolfhope

Photo of Lance Ross via Brittany Wolfhope

Photo of Lance Ross via Brittany Wolfhope

Photo of Lance Ross via Brittany Wolfhope

Friends, family, and supporters who show up to the event will get live entertainment performed by the Desperados, This InDecision and Octane bands, along with flame twirling by Flo N’at, and food from the Belly Busters truck. Music starts at 2 p.m. with the deck opening at 1 p.m. A $10 donation is required to enter, and the event is only open to adults ages 21 and over.

“To remember the good he did and the love he gave,” a Facebook post about the event reads. “Leaving a legacy of friendships. This will be the final ride at The Freight Station.”

Ross was “violently assaulted” and died due to his injuries at Conemaugh Hospital. After an autopsy, his death has ruled a homicide, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

There is also an online fundraiser for the event and some of the money will also go towards the reward that is being offered for information that will lead to an arrest.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Freight Station is also going to be put up for sale, according to a Facebook post from the bar earlier this month.