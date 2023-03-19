DUNCANSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Specialist Chad A Edmunson Memorial Foundation held its annual Cornhole Tournament Saturday to raise funds for veterans and military families in need.

The annual tournament is held at the Pennsylvania Army National Readiness Center. This year, organizers said the event will use donations for veterans’ medical and heating bills.

“People come and they have fun. Just enjoy themselves in March here in Pennsylvania,” Bob Bradley, President of the Specialist Chad A Edmunaon Memorial Foundation, said. “It’s a great way to enjoy yourself while helping two great causes at one time.”

Saturday’s event was also the drop-off location for basket donations for the Easter For Eli organization.

We’re having 30, 40 teams. We have 7 rounds of cornhole set up in a large area. We have food set up and a really nice setup,” Martin Garrett, Founder and President of Easter for Eli, said.