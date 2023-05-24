BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A memorial service was held on Wednesday in remembrance of those killed in an 1893 train crash.

The memorial service was held to remember the 5 people and hundreds of animals who were killed in the Walter L. Main Circus train crash. The service began at 10 a.m. at the wreck site in Vail. The program included special guests and a wreath laying at the monument.

Susan O’Brien was one of the original starters of the memorial service. It is a part of her family’s past. She is a descendant of Hiram Friday whose farm the train crashed into in 1893. She spoke on the history of the train wreck and those who died.

“I started the memorial in the year 2000. Then the Tyrone Area Historical Society, which I am a charter and board member of, got involved. In 2003 the circus fans came to one of the memorial services and they became involved,” Susan said.

The crash happened 4 miles north of Tyrone on Tuesday, May 30 in 1893. At 4:30 a.m. the train ran out of control as it descended the Tyrone Mountain and wrecked at McCann’s Crossing, according to the Historical Marker Database.

May 30th, 1893, continues to be remembered and recognized not only in the area but within the circus community as members return each year for a memorial service.