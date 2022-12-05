SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Memorial Highway Chevrolet in Somerset and Windber are hosting a food drive this December.

The drive started December 1st and will go on until December 31. They’ve partnered with the Somerset County Mobile Food Bank to replenish their food supplies through the holidays.

Currently, the mobile food bank serves 1400 families every month. Along with collecting food, Memorial Highway Chevrolet will also be donating $1 for every pound of food collected.

Please do not donate glass jars, perishable food or expired food.