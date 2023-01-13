CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost.
The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for its members who have passed away in 2022.
The families of the CVFD members, firefighters, and the general public are welcome to attend the memorial service. Below is a listing of fire department members who have passed during 2022.
- Kenneth Kovalick
- James Schell
- Keith Ogden
- William Franson
- James Gray
- Duane Barry
- Doyle Jury
- William Brion
- Ricky Keith
- Edward Haney
- Thomas Hartsock
- Jack Gardner
- Eugene Conklin
- Chester Dale
Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.
The service will be held at the St. John Lutheran Church on 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield on Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m.