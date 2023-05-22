BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A memorial service is scheduled to be held this week in remembrance of those killed in an 1893 train crash.

On Wednesday, May 24 a memorial service will be held to remember the 5 people who were killed in the Walter L. Main Circus train crash. The service will begin at 10 a.m. at the wreck site in Vail. The program will include special guests and a wreath-laying at the monument.

The crash happened 4 miles north of Tyrone on Tuesday, May 30 in 1893. At 4:30 a.m. the train ran out of control as it descended the Tyrone Mountain and wrecked at McCann’s Crossing, according to the Historical Marker Database.

During the crash, most of the wild animals that traveled with the circus were either hurt, killed, or escaped. Residents helped the circus to either recapture or hunt the animals, according to the Historical Marker Database.