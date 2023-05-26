2,209 luminaries line the South Fork Dam to commemorate the lives lost during the Johnstown Flood of 1889.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wednesday, May 31, 2023, will mark 134 years since the disastrous Johnstown Flood that killed over 2,000 people in 1889.

To commemorate the anniversary of the tragedy, the Johnstown Flood Memorial will be honoring the victims of the flood with events throughout the day.

Beginning at 4:07 p.m., park rangers will lay wreaths on the remains of the South Fork dam marking the time the floodwaters reached Johnstown. Children’s activities will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the park picnic area along South Abutment Road.

Later at 7 p.m., 2,209 luminaries honoring the victims of the flood will line the remains of the dam and around the park visitor center. Each luminaire will have the name of a flood victim written on it and will remain lit until 10 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A shuttle will be available that runs from the visitor center parking lot and the North Abutment where the luminaries will be located from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. The memorial is free to those who attend.