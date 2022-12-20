DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — Merakey High Point Center employees gathered Tuesday to prepare gifts for foster children in the area.

More than 200 kids in Merakey’s Foster Care Program will receive gifts this year through the Merakey Foundation. Employees in DuBois prepared tons of gifts to help gift back to the community.

“It feels great just getting the pictures and the stories from the program staff that are able to deliver those toys to the homes and just seeing the kids and their response, and the family’s appreciation for it,” Michelle Buzard, Merakey’s Executive Director of Child Welfare Services, said.

Throughout the month of December, the Merakey Foundation has been hard at work collecting gifts and donations to help support children and families a part of the Merakey Foster Care Program.

“It’s nice to have that extra touch that Merakey provides to the kids,” Sherri Belt, DuBois foster parent, said. “There are things that they had on their list that they get so excited on Christmas morning to get those presents.”

Locally more than 100 gifts were received and more than 20 children will receive gifts this Christmas.

Merakey’s Foster Care Program provides children and adolescents with safe homes and foster families with 24/7 support and a stipend. For those interested in learning more about their programs or about becoming a foster parent, visit Merakey’s website or call 833-629-2220.