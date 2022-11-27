BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Community members gather in Hollidaysburg Sunday afternoon for a Messiah sing-along.

All singers and Messiah fans were invited to the First Presbyterian Church as a handful of musical performances took place. The event was free and opened to the public thanks to the Academy of Sacred Music.

Songbooks were provided to all those who attended and everyone was able to join in on the music.

The following musicians were at the event including Julie Hanlon, soprano, James White, bass-baritone, Robert Long, conductor, along with Asa Carns, organist, string quartet and trumpets.