CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Mexican restaurant in DuBois is closing its doors after 15 years, but is looking back fondly on the memories.

Latinos and Company Mexican Restaurant announced through a Facebook Post on Thursday, Feb. 9 that they were closing their doors for good.

The restaurant said that it was time to retire and enjoy life.

In a statement the owner said:

“To all who enjoyed Latinos and Company over the past 15 years, I have decided to retire. My family and I want to thank each of you for supporting us over this chapter of our lives. We have made a lot of great friends over the years and we are forever grateful. Thank you.”

The restaurant was located at 34 N Brady St.