CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois now has a new Mexican restaurant for the community to enjoy.

El Gordo Burro Taco Bender & Cantina held a grand opening on July 5th for the community. Located at 34 N. Brady St. the restaurant has a full authentic Mexican menu that includes quesadillas, chicken and steak tacos, margaritas, and more.

“It’s a different variety, you come into DuBois and there’s not much to eat,” Server Amy Sanchez said. “You either have the original chains or nothing. This is completely different and it gets you out of your comfort zone.”

The restaurant offers dine-in or take-out options. The design inside was completely done by hand by the Winkler Gallery and Harlan Beagley. The paintings even feature employees of the restaurant a humorous touch for employees and members of the public.

Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Employees say they are also looking forward to the addition of Kome, an Asian restaurant, that will be on the other side of the restaurant.