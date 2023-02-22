SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – More than 80 nursing home workers at Guardian Healthcare-owned Meyersdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center (Meyersdale) and Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center (Erie) decided to send strike notices as new owner Abraham Smilow refuses to accept the existing union contract workers and Guardian agreed on last August.

Strikes are set to start March 1st at both nursing homes, when Smilow’s official ownership begins.

Smilow, whose ownership begins March 1st, proposed changes to the contract that will undercut benefits designed to recruit and retain caregivers amid a healthcare workforce crisis.

The changes create a two-tiered paid time-off policy that gives newly hired staff less vacation and sick time, eliminates their 401(k), and replaces union health insurance.

“Why does this new company not want to agree to all that we have already worked out with Guardian?” Julie Walker, a certified nursing assistant for 18 years at Meyersdale said. “We were the ones going to work daily during COVID, dragging it home to our family, putting ourselves at risk. We weren’t getting hazard pay or anything. If you get sick, you have to use your own vacation or sick time to cover it. Now, the new owner wants to cut benefit time. Will we have enough time to quarantine with Covid? What if you’re hospitalized? It’s not fair.”

The sale announcement came after union workers at 18 Guardian facilities – including Meyersdale and Western Reserve – won strong contracts last August which invest in staffing, wages, and healthcare.

Those contracts set the stage for union caregivers to win standards at dozens more nursing homes across Pennsylvania which improve resident care and will attract caregivers back to the bedside.

Workers have sounded the alarm on rampant nursing home sales with little transparency for decades. Just last year, change of ownership regulations were passed as part of comprehensive nursing home reforms meant to stabilize the industry in Pennsylvania.

The Shapiro Administration is in the process of implementing the new regulations which require buyers to notify residents, workers, and the long-term care ombudsman of the sale with substantial notice. Earlier this month, President Biden reaffirmed at the State of the Union the federal government’s crackdown on the transparency of nursing home ownership.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Nobody wants to work in these healthcare fields anymore because facilities keep changing hands,” Walker said. “There’s something deeply wrong with our healthcare system. Owners change, but it’s the healthcare workers who stay, who care, and who want to help the residents. Residents are our family away from our family.

“I want the new owner to ask themselves: Are you for the residents, are you for your staff? It could be you one day in these nursing homes. Anyone who has a heart that cares should put the healthcare workers who show up for the residents every day at the top of their list when making decisions.”