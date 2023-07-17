STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Michigan man is behind bars after police say he rammed into a vehicle and took off while driving under the influence.

Michael Cardinal, 28, of Taylor, Michigan, has been charged with criminal attempt-aggravated assault by vehicle while under the influence, among other charges.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 15 in the area of the 300 block of West College Avenue in State College. The crash victim spoke with officers from the State College Police Department at the Sleep Inn along Village Avenue after being involved in the hit-and-run accident.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim had been driving on West College Avenue in the right lane and was attempting to turn right onto North Atherton Street. While attempting to turn, Cardinal’s vehicle tried passing the victim on the right side of the vehicle and hit the passenger side mirror. The victim told police that Cardinal made “no attempt” to stop, so they followed them to try and exchange information.

Cardinal and the victim eventually both stopped at the Sleep Inn where the two spoke before the victim said he was going to call the police. The affidavit states Cardinal then got into his vehicle and proceeded to speed around the parking lot before ramming his vehicle into the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, causing the airbags to deploy. Police said the victim was in the vehicle at this time.

The victim told police that Cardinal then took off towards 854 Thomas Street to hide, which police noted in the complaint.

Officers from the Ferguson Township Police Department joined SCPD officers where Cardinal allegedly admitted to being “a little buzzed,” according to court documents. Police noted that Cardinal was showing visible signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, impaired gait, bloodshot eyes and a strong order of alcohol. He was arrested and allegedly admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol, police noted in the criminal complaint.

Cardinal also allegedly admitted to police that he “rammed that a**hole” and told officers that is lucky that’s all he did.

A blood sample was obtained and sent to the Pennsylvania State Police lab for testing.

Cardinal is in Centre County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

In addition to his felony aggravated assault charged, he’s facing the following misdemeanors; endangering another person, accident involving damage attended vehicle/prop, DUI, reckless driving and careless driving.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19.