CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Attorney Mike Carbonara is entering the race for Cambria County Judge of the Court of Common Pleas with a promise to bring the same kind of

“listening, careful preparation, and empathy” he’s employed for over two decades as a prosecutor and private-practice attorney.

Carbonara’s 18-year record as an Assistant District Attorney in both Cambria and Somerset counties spans hundreds of successful convictions for crimes ranging from homicides to child and elder abuse, to winning justice for fraud victims including volunteer fire companies, churches, hospitals, and more.

Carbonara began his legal career in 1999 as a clerk for longtime Cambria County judge, the Honorable Thomas Swope II, and his appearances as a private-practice attorney and prosecutor include appearances before courts in six counties—Indiana, Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Centre, and Blair—along with the appellate and federal courts.

He is currently a private-practice attorney in Johnstown, which includes representing six municipalities and authorities.

Mike and his wife Theresa—an elementary school teacher at Central Cambria School District—have been married 21 years and are raising their two boys—Matthew (15) and Patrick (14)—who attend Richland School District.

According to his official announcement, the Carbonaras have been members of Our Mother of Sorrows parish since 2003 and support local causes ranging from Catholic Charities and breast cancer research to volunteer fire companies. The family lives in Richland Township.