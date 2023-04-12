BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A rehabilitation project is set on the Graizerville Truss bridge starting on April 17.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the project rehabilitation bridge project that carries Route 4027 (Old U.S. 220) over the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Synder Township.

The rehab project will cause the road to be closed and traffic will follow a 5.7-mile detour at multiple points along Route 4027 including from Route 4027 (East Pleasant Valley Boulevard) to Route 4027 (Washington Avenue) to Route 4027 (Tenth Street) to Route 4027 (Pennsylvania Avenue) to Route 453 to Interstate 99 to the Grazierville exit and then back to Route 4027. This detour will be in place throughout the duration of the project.

The project will cost $3,282,465 and is expected to be completed by August 2023. All work is weather dependent.

Amari Painting & Lining, LLC, of Meadowlands, will be working on the project and will make steel repairs, apply new paint and make guide rail upgrades.