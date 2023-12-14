BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Military Families Ministry USA (MFM) celebrated the opening of a new location Thursday which they hope will help them continue their mission of supporting soldiers overseas and stateside.

For 13 years, this nonprofit corporation has committed has provided support to service members, veterans and military families. Services provided include everything from helping veterans recover from trauma and sending care packages to those deployed overseas to helping them write resumes and search for a job to explaining their VA benefits to them.

“So this gives them an opportunity to heal from maybe from trauma from their service. But it also gives them an opportunity to just improve their lives in general which would improve our communities,” Wes Harpster, Vice President and Director of Veteran Outreach for MFM said.

One of the organizations projects is its Backpacks for Homeless Veterans program. Through this project, MFM partners with local agency to assist homeless veterans by putting them in hotel rooms and connecting them to resources to help get them back on their feet. They also provide each vet with a backpack filled with water, microwavable meals and personal care items.

The group also makes and donates baby blankets and quilts to Soldier Family Readiness Groups to gift to expectant mothers whose husbands are deployed.

The opening of the new location was commemorated with a ribbon cutting held by the Blair County Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 14.

“It feels terrific. We have so many veterans in the county and when we get a new member like this that is doing so many worthwhile things, we’re especially gratified to give them some good promotion.” Joe Hurd, President CEO, Blair County Chamber of Commerce, said.

Those looking to get connected to resources can visit MFM at Bell Mansion on Main Street in Bellwood or contact them through their website. Their Success After Service group meets every Wednesday night from 6-8 p.m.