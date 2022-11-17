CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart in Clearfield County ended up making someone a millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game.

The PA Lottery said the winning ticket was a $20 Cash Corner game with a grand prize of $1,000,000 and it was sold at Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield. This is the second Cash Corner grand prize that’s been sold in just two days.

Walmart will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery says that scratch-offs are distributed at random. The organization and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. They learn where winning tickets are sold only after claiming a prize.