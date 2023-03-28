CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Commissioners are looking to fund several projects in the county with federal grants.

During a meeting on Tuesday, March 28, Commissioner Mark Higgins said he got feedback from many different groups in order to figure out where funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) should go towards.

Two of those projects reportedly include the Kepler Pool and repairs to the wall that collapsed in Bellefonte.

“So today, we allocated roughly $2.9 million toward two major capitol projects for the county and I feel doing this in public makes for a great process,” Higgins said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Higgins added county commissioners have roughly a year and a half to determine where the remainder of the ARPA funding will go.