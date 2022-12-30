JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been an ongoing battle for some residents in Jefferson County to get clean water, but thank to a $2 million grant that looks to replace Henderson Townships water system, residents may soon get what they have been wanting.

On Christmas day residents of Stump Creek in Henderson Township got a boil water notice . However many residents didn’t even have water to boil and some just got water back after almost a week of inconvenience and uncertainty. Residents are forced to travel just to get some clean water.

“We will go down to the spring over near Reynoldsville and just fill up jugs. It’s awful we had to do it at least three times a day because we only have a certain amount of jugs.” Henderson Township resident Melissa Teats said.

No one from the Henderson Township Municipal Authority, which is responsible for the water system, would comment, but Henderson Township Supervisors say they are trying to resolve the problem. Right now, volunteers are working to keep the system up and running.

“They’re lifesavers for this system if they didn’t we cannot take over that system and I’ve warned them that if it comes down to the fact that we have to take it over why we will put it out there for sale to the water American association in Punxy. Nobody wants to help and Bruce keeps asking I need help I need help and a lot of times he’s out there by himself,” Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for Henderson Township Harold Pifer said.

Thanks to a two million dollar grant residents may soon see a change.

“They’ve got a grant to replace the entire system, which is going to start this spring all of the t’s have been crossed and eyes dotted they’ll be ready to go minute spring to replace the whole system, new pipes everywhere,” Pifer said.

Residents are uneasy since they’ve been kept in the dark about what the township plans to do in order to resolve the water issues in Henderson Township.

“We’re not really sure; we haven’t got any news about it, so I’m just getting what my neighbor told me,” Teats said.