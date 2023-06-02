JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Contracts and awards for projects worth $335 million, all in the interest of national security, were announced at the 32nd Annual Showcase for Commerce from both new and familiar Johnstown businesses.

New business investments in the area include a new facility for an international company — and its first US facility — and several awards and investments for existing companies to not only improve defense efforts, but to create hundreds of new, local jobs.

A notable project includes the manufacturing of military vehicles from scratch right in Johnstown.

The Flyer 72, designed by Flyer Defense, is being made by JWF Defense Systems, a longtime Johnstown company that’s been in town since the 1980s, according to their website.

“There are over 11,000 parts that converge here in town, and everything from raw tube to engines and suspension, and the seats and all the panels that are made,” said Mike Ellis, Vice President of Flyer. “All of that comes together [in Johnstown] and becomes a thing which is just an awesome tactical vehicle that’s winning missions day in and day out.”

And Ellis said JWF is making them at a record pace with already 200 made in just the past year.

“I’ve been doing tactical vehicles for 30 years, and I don’t know another company we could’ve partnered with to accomplish that,” Ellis said.

It’s one of five projects JWF CEO Bill Polacek discussed at the showcase with a sum over $143 million. And they’re creating hundreds of jobs alone, according to Polacek.

“These awards have helped us sustain 460 total jobs and allowed us to hire 75 folks in the last year,” Polacek said. “And we anticipate another 53 because of these contracts.”

An international firm is getting in the mix, too. Denmark company UXV Technologies announced its new Johnstown facility, the company’s first in the US.

UXV specializes in ground systems that allow the military to control unmanned aerial vehicles, similar to drones you can buy for recreation.

One even allows soldiers to control them by just attaching it to a tablet, so soldiers can take pictures and gather intel from miles away.

“Johnstown, with its rich history and vibrant community, captured our attention as a place of immense potential opportunity,” CSO & Director for Global Public Affairs Frederik Bergenfelt Friis said. “It harmonizes with our vision for sustainable growth and success.”

Friis said the facility will be up and running in about a month and will employ about 10 to 15 people.

That’s just a small sample size of the contracts and awards announced. Others include information technology research and improved designs for Navy ships from another Johnstown company Concurrent Technologies Corporation.