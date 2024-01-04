JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Mineral Springs man has pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics and firearms laws, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Brian Gidney, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts on Jan. 4 stemming from an 11-month incident.

Between July 2019 through June 2020, officials said Gidney conspired to distribute and possess 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. Gidney was also found with a firearm, which he was legally not able to possess.

He was stopped on a federal wiretap for buying and selling methamphetamine to others.

Gidney’s sentencing is scheduled for May 7 and could face between 15 to life in prison, up to $10,250,000 in fines or both.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on

behalf of the government.