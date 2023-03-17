CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Commissioners have announced that a mini-grant program that benefits non-profit organizations is now available.

This program is specifically for organizations that are ineligible for grants under the CARES act and other pandemic-era sources. The applications officially opened on Friday, March 17.

Non-profits that can apply for this program must be organized as a 501c(7) or 501c(8).

A 501c(7) is organized for pleasure, recreation, and other nonprofitable purposes.

A 501c(8) describes fraternal beneficiary societies, orders, or associations operating under the lodge system (or for the exclusive benefit of the members of a fraternity itself operating under the lodge system).

Organizations that received county grants in 2020 or 2021 are ineligible to receive grant funding through this process. You can apply for the grants here.

The deadline for application is Friday, April 21st at 11:59 p.m. The county will be contacting applicants via email, so please be sure to regularly monitor the email account you type into the application.

If your organization is a 501c(3) and you were denied a grant in 2020-2021, you may apply but we cannot guarantee we will award funds to your organization.

You can find more information about the grants on the Clearfield County website.

Questions can be emailed to cccomm@clearfieldco.org.