CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Commissioners announced that they are considering a mini-grant program for non-profits in the area.

Specifically, this program would be available to social clubs organized as 501c(7) or 501c(8). Organizations that are classified as 501c(7) is organized for pleasure, recreation, and other nonprofitable purposes. A 501c(8) describes fraternal beneficiary societies, orders, or associations operating under the lodge system (or for the exclusive benefit of the members of a fraternity itself operating under the lodge system)

Commissioner John Sobel added that a few years ago almost all Veteran related social clubs that were not organized under the 501c(7) and 501c(8) were not eligible for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES ACT).

A while back commissioners were approached by a Veteran’s social club for financial assistance. However, the county couldn’t do anything to help.

“As we started thinking about it and kicking some ideas around we haven’t made any decision, but the idea was suggested that maybe we expand on that too non-profits that as I mentioned before we’re not eligible for COVID relief under the cares act,” Commissioner John Sobel said. Sobel also said that this was not fair to the organizations.

“We had a few apply and we asked some really hard questions and the answer we always got back about it was no. And I know we weren’t the only county that ran into that but we were unable to do anything for them and it was frustrating.” Commissioner Dave Glass said.

The discussion now is using aid from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funding for those entities that are now eligible for financial relief.

“To be clear, we’re actually taking that money from ARP, pulling it into the general fund then we’re going to push it out to these clubs,” Glass said.

Right now a decision has not been made. Commissioners are going to create a form and depending on the response from it, the decision will be made if the county moves forward with the mini-grant program or not.

“We have other projects we want to do to make Clearfield County a better place to live,” Sobel said.

Commissioners say the form should be available by Friday, March 17th and will be available for about 30 days.