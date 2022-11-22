CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child trying to ride on the trunk of a car led to them being rushed to Pittsburgh Children’s hospital and a Philipsburg woman facing charges.

According to state police, Brandi Vaughn, 45, was in her car with a group of kids in Decatur Township on Oct. 8 when they reportedly came across deer near Blue Spruce Road at around 9:30 p.m.

Two of the kids reportedly jumped out of the car to scare the deer off the road. Police said that one got back into the car and the other jumped up on the trunk/rear window.

Vaughn allegedly started driving with the child on the trunk only for them to fall off and hit their head. According to the affidavit, Vaugh didn’t seek medical attention at the time. It was noted that when the child’s parents were made aware of the incident, they took the child to the hospital.

From there, the child was reportedly flown to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and placed into a medically induced coma to receive treatment for the injuries to their head and face. The current status of the child was not released.

Vaughn is now facing a felony charge of aggravated assault as well as charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.